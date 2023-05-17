Alia Bhatt makes debut as Gucci’s global ambassador in Seoul

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut as global ambassador for Gucci, attending their Cruise 2024 show staged in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday.

Vogue India posted a picture of the actor in attendance at the show with the caption, “First look: Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) has arrived at the #GucciCruise 2024 show in Seoul. The star makes an appearance as the Italian luxury house’s first Indian Ambassador in a black ensemble with cutout detail and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.”

The Kering-owned Italian luxury couture brand held its first fashion show in Seoul in at least eight years as the struggling label aimed to capitalise on South Korea’s rising cultural cachet while courting luxury consumers in a crucial Asian market, reported Bloomberg.

The show was held in the courtyard of the Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul and featured music from the Oscar-winning Korean movie ‘Parasite’.

South Korea, considered the biggest market for luxury goods on a per capita basis in 2022, has recently become a magnet for global brands. Last month, LVMH’s largest label, Louis Vuitton, also held a fashion show in Seoul, added Bloomberg. The Italian label is said to generate 9% of its retail sales to Koreans last year, added the report, citing Morgan Stanley.

Bhatt was named as the house’s first Indian global ambassador earlier this month, joining the ranks of other global ambassadors at Gucci such as Dakota Johnson and Harry Styles.

Bhatt also made her MET Gala debut earlier this month in New York, dressed by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

She is due to make her Hollywood debut this month on Netflix, in the movie, ‘Heart of Stone’, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Last year, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone became the first Indian House Ambassador for LVMH-owned French luxury couture brand, Louis Vuitton. The same year she was also named brand ambassador for French luxury couture house, Cartier.

In 2021, Italian luxury brand Bvlgari appointed actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as global brand ambassador.