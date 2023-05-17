AVN 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.68%)
OGDC 79.17 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.42%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.79%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 5.7 (0.13%)
BR30 14,629 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,983 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,018 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan ramps up G7 security after PM attacks

AFP Published 17 May, 2023 10:52am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HIROSHIMA: Security is tight at every G7 summit, but this year’s host Japan has more to prove than most, after an attack last month on the prime minister and the 2022 assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe.

Some 24,000 security personnel are reportedly being deployed to Hiroshima during the summit, most dispatched from other parts of the country.

Well ahead of the May 19-21 talks, patrolling police have been weaving between tour groups in the western city’s famed Peace Park.

Security personnel were also motoring up and down the river that runs alongside sites like the Atomic Bomb Dome, with helicopters regularly buzzing overhead.

The measures have extended far beyond the city, including to the capital Tokyo, where messages on the train system warn of heightened security for the summit.

Major cities in Japan do not generally have rubbish bins in public places, but security personnel have been sealing off other places considered to pose a potential threat.

Coin lockers, which are common in many stations, have been put out of operation at major stations as far afield as Tokyo.

Vending machines on subway platforms have also been unplugged and sealed with tape, along with apologetic signs warning they will be unavailable during the summit for security reasons.

In Hiroshima, signs across the city and in hotels remind locals and tourists alike that the summit will cause disruption, including the closure of streets and access to the island of Miyajima, which leaders are expected to visit.

China’s rising clout spotlighted at finance chief meetings before G7 summit

Dozens of schools and other institutions have simply opted to close during the summit, according to local media.

The measures are likely to be closely scrutinised less than a year after a gunman assassinated former prime minister Abe as he campaigned in the city of Nara.

Then in April, a man hurled an explosive device towards Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shortly before he was due to deliver a campaign speech in the city of Wakayama.

He escaped unharmed, but the fact that an assailant was able to throw the device at such close range so soon after the Abe murder prompted renewed criticism of security arrangements in Japan.

The head of Japan’s National Police Agency, and the local police chief, resigned in the wake of Abe’s assassination after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security for the former leader.

The investigation slammed a system under which local police were given responsibility for the security of visiting senior officials and argued that with better measures, it was “highly probable” the attack could have been prevented.

Kishida has instructed police to step up security around the G7 “so that guests can visit Japan with peace of mind”.

Leaders from G7 members Japan, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union will be joined by invitees including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi france Italy European Union Shinzo Abe G7 summit Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Atomic Bomb Dome Japan's National Police Agency

Comments

1000 characters

Japan ramps up G7 security after PM attacks

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories