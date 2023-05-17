AVN 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
OGDC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.52%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
PPL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
PRL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 104.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.44%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 14,637 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,015 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s new home prices rise at slower pace in April

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 09:42am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, official data showed on Wednesday, as government efforts to stabilise the sector lifted sentiment after the country’s abrupt exit from COVID curbs late last year.

New home prices in April edged up 0.4% month-on-month versus a 0.5% gain in March, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

April’s slower pace of home price gains, along with bearish data on Tuesday showing property investment and sales sharply falling, add to concerns over the strength of the recovery in a sector crucial to the health of China’s economy. From a year earlier, prices fell 0.2%, the 12th month of decline in annual terms.

Prices were down 0.8% in March. Beijing’s aggressive stimulus policies to the crisis-hit property sector since November have boosted sentiment over the past few months.

But uncertainty over the strength of the revival lingers amid an overall patchy economic recovery.

As part of a broader push for the economy to emerge from the pandemic, an increasing number of Chinese cities have introduced support measures or relaxed rules for first-time home buyers.

China’s property investment, sales drop sharply in April on subdued demand

Last week, China’s housing regulator issued a notice that requires local real estate brokers to reduce fees for housing transactions and leasing services to promote healthy development of the sector.

Medium-to-long term loans extended to households, mostly mortgages, dwindled by 115.6 billion yuan ($16.72 billion) in April, according to a breakdown of credit data on Thursday.

China National Bureau of Statistics China’s new home

Comments

1000 characters

China’s new home prices rise at slower pace in April

Intra-day update: rupee slightly stronger against US dollar

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read more stories