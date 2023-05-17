Toshakhana case: Hearing against IK adjourned till June 8

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan after his counsel produced stay orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the indictment of Khan before it.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawer, while hearing the case adjourned it till June 8, after his counsel produced a copy of the IHC’s stay order before it.

Imran Khan’s counsel Gohar Khan appeared before the court and submitted a copy of the IHC’s stay orders against the indictment of his client.

The IHC on May 12 issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Khan also filed a petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Besides staying the proceedings, the IHC chief justice also issued notices to the ECP and other respondents and deferred the hearing till June 8.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on May 10 indicted the PTI chief, rejecting objections raised by Imran’s lawyers who had boycotted the proceedings.

During the proceedings, Khan’s counsel argued before the court “We have to file an application to fix this case before another judge as we do not have confidence due to apparent biases.” He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case and defer the indictment of his client.

However, the court did not approve our request and framed charges against Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023