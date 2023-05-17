ICE canola futures soar

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures ended a three-day losing run to jump 2.5% on Monday in a crude, grain and oilseeds buying spree. Canola’s gains looked overdone, however, a trader said, adding that Canadian farmers were selling little of last year’s leftover crop, supporting the market during planting season.

July canola added $17.90 to settle at $730.80 per tonne. July-November canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 6,224 times. US wheat futures rose more than 3%, supported by a lower-than-expected official forecast of US supply next season and doubts over the renewal of a deal on the shipping corridor from Ukraine.

Wheat’s jump also lifted soybeans and corn. Euronext August rapeseed futures posted modest gains.