KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Axis Global Crescent Textile 500 13.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.85 IGI Finex Engro Corporation 3 275.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 275.30 IGI Finex Lotte Chemical 3,160 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,160 27.50 JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 34,000 465.00 Fairway Securities 1,156 461.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,156 464.87 IGI Finex Maple Leaf Cement 461 28.48 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 500 28.41 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 961 28.44 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 235,000 87.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,000 87.00 Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,501 80.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,501 80.05 IGI Finex Telecard Ltd. 114 7.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 114 7.52 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,277,395 ===========================================================================================

