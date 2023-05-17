KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Axis Global Crescent Textile 500 13.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 13.85
IGI Finex Engro Corporation 3 275.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3 275.30
IGI Finex Lotte Chemical 3,160 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,160 27.50
JS Global Cap. Lucky Cement 34,000 465.00
Fairway Securities 1,156 461.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,156 464.87
IGI Finex Maple Leaf Cement 461 28.48
Fawad Yusuf Sec. 500 28.41
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 961 28.44
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev 235,000 87.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 235,000 87.00
Intermarket Sec. Pioneer Cement 2,501 80.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,501 80.05
IGI Finex Telecard Ltd. 114 7.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 114 7.52
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 5,277,395
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments