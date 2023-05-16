AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
Pakistan

IHC stops police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in any ‘undisclosed’ case

  • Former information minister seen sprinting back to the court as law-enforcement personnel chase PTI leader
BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 08:01pm

IHC orders Fawad Chaudhry’s release but attempt made to arrest him again
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who avoided arrest by running inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building, finally got relief after the high court barred the police from arresting him in any “undisclosed” case for two days.

The order was issued by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

During the hearing, the judge said that the advocate general had only informed the court about two cases registered against Fawad because of which the IHC had only granted the PTI leader bail in two cases.

Fawad, on the other hand, told the court that over 300 policemen were waiting to arrest him outside the high court, after which Justice Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting the former minister in any undisclosed case registered against him in Islamabad.

Earlier, the police tried to re-arrest Fawad, who had received a bail from the IHC, as he was leaving the court premises. Video footage showed the PTI leader, clad in a shalwar kameez, getting into a white SUV.

However, the PTI ran back inside the courtroom and was seen visibly out of breath after evading the arrest attempt.

Fawad was arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) on May 11, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also detained.

The party’s statement said the arrest was carried out despite Fawad having been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court till May 12.

Meanwhile, the IHC on Tuesday also granted bail to PTI leader Shireen Mazari who was arrested last week under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Pakistan saw a fresh wave of violence last week in the aftermath of Khan’s arrest with protesters ransacking state and private property, prompting the government to deploy army troops in two provinces as well as the federal capital.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals said earlier, while hundreds of police officers were injured.

The government made several arrests, which targeted top leadership of Khan’s party – the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – as well as his supporters with reports suggesting more than 4,000 people have been detained.

Khan, freed on bail, condemned the violence that ensued, but called for protests as he pushed ahead on his call for elections. Talks on holding polls failed earlier.

Comments

Abdullah May 16, 2023 03:23pm
And he used to say like imran khan that he is not scared of going to jail.
S. May 16, 2023 03:28pm
Khan Zindabad
Joe May 16, 2023 03:55pm
What a sad state of state hijacked by the state within the state!
Nathan May 16, 2023 03:57pm
It has become very clear now that top ranks have been compromised by A to Z lobbies! A very dangerous situation for country!
Nathan May 16, 2023 03:59pm
Globally Pakistan has become a laughing stock due to doings of the compromised!
Nathan May 16, 2023 04:07pm
His face reveals the abuse by the compromised!
Jawaid May 16, 2023 04:17pm
@Nathan, Where have all global champions of human rights have gone? Why west is silent on the abuse of human rights violations, suppression of free speech, abductions and physical abuse of media people, politicians, mothers, sisters and daughters!
Truthisbitter813 May 16, 2023 04:47pm
"Takkar k log" ROFL!
Captain May 16, 2023 04:54pm
@Abdullah, Gonig to jail is not a problem, but where is law? court giving him bail than who is arresting him? who is controlling everything? is there any law in pakistan?
Tulukan Mairandi May 16, 2023 05:24pm
He must be punished
TimeToMovveOn May 16, 2023 06:13pm
I come to read Pakistan news as it was better than a funny movie, and not it has descended into a cartoon.
TimeToMovveOn May 16, 2023 06:15pm
@Jawaid, The west, the global champions, have all washed off their hands of this god-forsaken place. Even they have limits. You cannot keep hating the west, spew venom at them, and expect them to come to your rescue when you need them. I am from the west. My tax money was given to Pakistan, and you guys doubled crossed us. We have had enough. Now you deal with your own situation. We have nothing to do with it.
Parvez May 16, 2023 08:06pm
I am confused.....are we a Democratic state that adhers to the rule of Law or are we a Fascist state that adhers to the Law of the jungle ?
