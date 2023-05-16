NA forms body to prepare ‘reference or references’ against judges

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a motion to form a five-member special committee to prepare a “reference or references under Article 209 of the constitution on the ground of misconduct as discussed in NA and on such other ground which are available against any judge or judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan as the committee decides”.

The motion which was moved by Dr Shazia Sobia Soomro, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) back-bencher, called for the formation of a special committee at the earliest to file the reference against “a judge or judges” of the apex court to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for their “misconduct” and “deviating from oath”.

The members of the special panel include Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khursheed Junejo of PPP, Shehnaz Baloch of Balochistan National Party (BNP), Salahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).and Salahuddin Ayubi of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Meanwhile, the house also unanimously passed two resolutions expressing unwavering support and solidarity with armed forces and security agencies.

The two resolutions moved by Sabir Qaimkhani and Wajeeha Qamar, respectively, said they stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

The house condemned unequivocally the acts of vandalism and burning of infrastructure following the arrest of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the top anti-graft body on May 09.

The resolutions voiced serious concerns and outrage over the negative impact of the violent acts on the socioeconomic development, public welfare and stability of the country.

Strongly condemning the attacks on Jinnah House, the GHQ, memorials of the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques, and schools, the resolutions recognised and appreciated the vital role played by the armed forces and security agencies in upholding the sovereignty, safeguarding public order, and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the lawmakers demanded action against Imran Khan under the Army Act, 1952 for the protests in the wake of his recent arrest during which the rioters burnt important government and military installations, which according to the PTI was done by ‘government miscreants’.

The lawmakers strongly condemned arson attacks on the Lahore Corps Commanders House – which is now come to surface as Jinnah House despite disputed claims that Muhammad Ali Jinnah never lived there – Radio Pakistan’s Peshawar office, and damage caused to public and private properties in various parts of the country by violent protesters of the PTI.

They said such elements took the entire country hostage by creating anarchy and commotion and damaging public and private properties, adding such anti-state elements do not deserve any leniency and they should be taken to task.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the time has come for parliament to play its constitutional role in the prevailing situation.

He said that in the judiciary’s 75-year history, there have been multiple incidents which have had a profound impact on the country, but recently a section of the judiciary had started supporting a political party.

He said that the judiciary’s recent decisions were tantamount to “political support”, adding the apex court’s 4-3 verdict regarding the Punjab polls has no constitutional value because the only purpose of the judiciary is to give Khan a relief.

“The time has come for parliament to send a reference of misconduct to the Supreme Judicial Council, under the authority and law given to it by the Constitution,” he added.

He lamented that the judiciary had changed the Constitution’s structure by rewriting Article 63-A to protect the interests of a specific person.

Referring to the attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander House, Rangers post, General Headquarters, and PAF Base Mianwali, he said that protection was being provided to those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs.

He said that violent PTI protesters, on the direction of their leadership, had attacked Jinnah House which was a shameful act as the building was a national heritage.

He pointed out that mainstream Indian media had comprehensively covered the incident.

“I demand that parliament send a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council,” he added. Asif went on to say that when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife was dying, he was not allowed to use a phone but Khan was allowed to do so while in custody.

“This person (Khan) cannot be loyal to anyone except his own interests,” he added. The minister said that a real estate mogul’s laundered money was used in the Al-Qadir Trust and both Imran and his wife earned billions of rupees through corruption. They also acquired 250 kanals of land in Bani Gala, he stated.

He said that a lot of money was spent on inquiries against Nawaz and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but the UK’s National Crime Agency acquitted them as no evidence was presented.

He said that Khan could also have investigated this case during his government but he did not as he knew that it was fake.

The PTI leaders were talking about the sanctity of homes but they did not protect the sanctity of the houses of Maryam Nawaz, Faryal Talpur, and other women during their government, he noted.

He said that the country’s system has given the judiciary respect which should be maintained through loyal decisions.

The minister urged parliament to exercise its powers under the Constitution and take action against injustice.

The purpose of all these actions was to prevent Justice Qazi Faez Isa from becoming the next chief justice in September, he alleged.

He demanded that another committee should also be formed to examine the pending cases in the judiciary.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, who is a PTI dissident, termed Imran Khan “a mischief”, saying that when he was arrested in a corruption case, his supporters resorted to violent protests and torched the historic Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar and damaged statues of martyrs.

