KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 15, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
131,410,040 85,868,458 4,007,363,690 2,788,096,811
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 767,955,970 (840,996,778) (73,040,808)
Local Individuals 2,574,757,870 (2,523,209,556) 51,548,314
Local Corporates 1,372,631,702 (1,351,139,209) 21,492,493
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
