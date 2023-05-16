KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,718.43 High: 41,716.26 Low: 41,310.19 Net Change: 230.85 Volume (000): 49,988 Value (000): 2,884,368 Makt Cap (000) 1,489,187,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,505.55 NET CH (+) 62.45 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,321.93 NET CH (+) 14.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,865.03 NET CH (+) 37.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,507.64 NET CH (+) 52.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,813.88 NET CH (-) 9.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,879.78 NET CH (+) 38.17 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-May-2023 ====================================

