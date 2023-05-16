Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 15, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,718.43
High: 41,716.26
Low: 41,310.19
Net Change: 230.85
Volume (000): 49,988
Value (000): 2,884,368
Makt Cap (000) 1,489,187,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,505.55
NET CH (+) 62.45
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,321.93
NET CH (+) 14.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,865.03
NET CH (+) 37.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,507.64
NET CH (+) 52.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,813.88
NET CH (-) 9.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,879.78
NET CH (+) 38.17
------------------------------------
As on: 15-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments