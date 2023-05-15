AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US unlikely to sanction South Africa in Russia weapons dispute

Reuters Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

NEW YORK: South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said his country had resolved a dispute with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia, and South Africa is unlikely to face US repercussions, Bloomberg News reported Godongwana said in an interview on Sunday.

“A number of actions were taken in order to ensure that our relationship with the US remains and that relationship should be normal and cordial,” the minister told Bloomberg in an interview in Cape Town on Sunday. “The Americans are not likely to respond with any anger tomorrow.”

The US envoy to South Africa said last week he was confident that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa in December, in a possible breach of Pretoria’s declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.

A South African minister responsible for arms control and a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that South Africa had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

South Africa US Russia Ukraine conflict Weapons supply

Comments

1000 characters

US unlikely to sanction South Africa in Russia weapons dispute

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories