May 15, 2023
Pakistan

Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
LAHORE: Pakistani top climber Naila Kiani has achieved another milestone, as she successfully summited Mount Everest, which is known to be the highest peak in the world at 8849m above sea level.

Naila shared her sentiments on this big achievement saying, “There is no better feeling than being on top of the mountain, holding the flag of your country, and making the whole nation proud.”

She spoke about her experience how she is super ecstatic to have accomplished another long-awaited milestone that was residing on her bucket list for a long time.

She also thanked BARD Foundation for their generous support which has helped her to turn her dreams into reality without having to worry about any financial hindrances.

BARD Foundation has once again showed its full support by sponsoring her expedition. She has also recently summited Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain at 8091m above sea level.

Naila Kiani summited K2 in the first attempt and has also scaled Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II. Now, she has earned another crown by summiting Mount Everest, making her the second Pakistani female mountaineer to achieve this feat. However, her journey doesn’t stop anytime soon. She aspires to scale more 8000ers in the future. “Naila’s boundless enthusiasm has always inspired us. She stands as a shining example and serves as a gateway for all the women who work diligently to achieve their dreams.”

Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

