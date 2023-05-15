AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

State land worth Rs64m retrieved on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

LAHORE: The administrations of Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad districts have successfully reclaimed over 35 kanals of state lands within their jurisdictions following the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

These lands hold a combined market value of Rs. 63,856,578.

According to the details, the ombudsman’s office acted upon applications seeking the removal of encroachments and the recovery of government lands from occupiers in these districts.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice issued by Ombudsman Punjab, Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the health department promptly addressed the issue of non-payment of salaries to 700 anti-dengue daily-wagers in Multan. The outstanding salaries, amounting to Rs. 62,967,054 were disbursed to the employees.

In another development, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board, under the direction of the ombudsman’s office, awarded educational scholarships worth Rs. 172,000 to six applicants. Mayo Hospital Lahore, in compliance with the provincial ombudsman’s order, reimbursed Yasser Taj a total of Rs. 46,694,985.

Additionally, DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh paid Gohar Ali Rs. 682,549 for laboratory supplies, and the Public Health Engineering Department Nankana Sahib returned a security deposit of Rs. 30,412,085 to another complainant, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor.

Furthermore, the ombudsman’s office played an important role in addressing complaints from individuals in various districts, including Lahore, who sought relief from government departments. As a result, these complainants have received a cumulative financial relief of Rs. 28,350,081, ensuring their rights were upheld.

The plaintiffs have expressed their gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for safeguarding their legal rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Ombudsman Punjab state land

Comments

1000 characters

State land worth Rs64m retrieved on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories