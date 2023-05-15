State land worth Rs64m retrieved on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

LAHORE: The administrations of Kasur, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad districts have successfully reclaimed over 35 kanals of state lands within their jurisdictions following the intervention of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

These lands hold a combined market value of Rs. 63,856,578.

According to the details, the ombudsman’s office acted upon applications seeking the removal of encroachments and the recovery of government lands from occupiers in these districts.

Meanwhile, in response to an own-motion notice issued by Ombudsman Punjab, Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the health department promptly addressed the issue of non-payment of salaries to 700 anti-dengue daily-wagers in Multan. The outstanding salaries, amounting to Rs. 62,967,054 were disbursed to the employees.

In another development, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board, under the direction of the ombudsman’s office, awarded educational scholarships worth Rs. 172,000 to six applicants. Mayo Hospital Lahore, in compliance with the provincial ombudsman’s order, reimbursed Yasser Taj a total of Rs. 46,694,985.

Additionally, DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh paid Gohar Ali Rs. 682,549 for laboratory supplies, and the Public Health Engineering Department Nankana Sahib returned a security deposit of Rs. 30,412,085 to another complainant, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor.

Furthermore, the ombudsman’s office played an important role in addressing complaints from individuals in various districts, including Lahore, who sought relief from government departments. As a result, these complainants have received a cumulative financial relief of Rs. 28,350,081, ensuring their rights were upheld.

The plaintiffs have expressed their gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for safeguarding their legal rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023