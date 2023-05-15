AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Expert throws light on BoP woes

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

KARACHI: Going through the ‘balance sheet’ of Pakistan, historicallty speaking it is an insolvent country with acute balance of payment crisis.

We cover our fiscal deficits through borrowing, said Ateeq ur Rahman, an economic & financial analyst.

Our liabilities are more than our liquid assets; external payments are higher than inflows. The country is facing mostly a foreign exchange crisis, he said.

Recently our foreign exchange reserves dropped by almost$74 million with some total of $ 4.38 billion, he said adding it is all due to external debts payments and debt servicing.

We have huge funding gap. The gross financial requirement is $52 billion in two years, having like $26 billion every year. Urgently we need $ 3.7 billion at least up to end of June for debt servicing, added Atteeq.

We seem to be in tight rope; IMF loan is lingering on and we are talking on budget. Seriously speaking, we have to work out a formula substantially and create an economic roadmap to avoid such non-stop situation in future. Gradually, if we concentrate on reducing our financial funding gap, borrowing, fiscal deficit, debt and liabilities, etc., simultaneously, we have to focus on minimizing our energy tariffs and enhancing the exports, he suggested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy foreign exchange reserves Exchange rate balance of payment Ateeq ur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

Expert throws light on BoP woes

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories