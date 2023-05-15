AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
IMSciences, SCCI sign MoU on industry-academia linkages

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The MoU establishes and promotes mutual understanding between IMSciences and SCCI in their respective fields of expertise. It also aims to pave the way for providing internship opportunities to the students of IMSciences in local, national and international industries.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences and Muhammad Ishaq, President of the SCCI.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice President SCCI and Asad Ashfaq, Incharge Career Development Centre (CDC) IMSciences Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ishaq, President SCCIP, remarked, “We are excited about this collaboration, and we believe it will foster cooperation between IMSciences and SCCI. We look forward to exploring new opportunities for our industries, and this partnership will provide a great platform for our young students to gain practical experience.”

