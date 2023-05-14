AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 14, 2023
Ukraine repels latest overnight drone and missile attack

Reuters Published 14 May, 2023 01:55pm
KYIV: Ukrainian forces intercepted and destroyed three missiles and 25 drones overnight in the latest aerial attack on the country since the beginning of May, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

Russia has increased the number of missile and drone attacks this month, which Kyiv attributes to Moscow’s fear of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia “attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, (and) cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft,” the air force said in a statement.

Ukraine military says all 35 drones Russia launched overnight destroyed

At least two people were injured in the western region of Ternopil, a senior Ukrainian presidential official said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukrainian authorities do not report hits on critical infrastructure or military facilities.

