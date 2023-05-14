Iddat marriage case: Petition filed against IK, wife declared inadmissible

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday declared inadmissible a petition filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for marrying during her Iddat period.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah Baloch, while announcing his reserved judgment on the petition filed by a citizen, Muhammad Hanif, in which, he sought action against PTI chief Khan for allegedly marrying Bushra Bibi during her Iddat.

The court observed that the case was non-maintainable as it did not fall under his court’s jurisdiction. During the hearing, lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi had argued that marriage during Iddat period is illegal.

