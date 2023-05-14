PM visits Corps Commander’s residence

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the Lahore Corps Commander house, also known as Jinnah House, which was vandalized by the miscreants after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

The PM, who was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, inspected the damaged parts of the residence during the visit.

Moreover, the Prime Minister along with the chief Minister also visited Services Hospital, to inquire after the health of injured security personnel including DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi.

On the other hand, more miscreants who attacked Jinnah House were identified. The Lahore police on Saturday registered cases under terrorism charges after identifying several more miscreants involved in the torching, ransacking and stealing incidents at Jinnah House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023