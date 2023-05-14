AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Pakistan releases 198 Indian fishermen

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday released 198 Indian fishermen after completion of their sentences and verification of national status.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the repatriation of Indian fishermen was completed last night through Wagha border.

“Their release is in line with our consistent policy of not politicizing the prisoner issues and taking a humanitarian view of the matter,” she added.

In another statement, the FO said that federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication Navid Ahmed Shaikh participated in the SCO Meeting of Ministers responsible for development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), virtually held on 13th May 2023.

