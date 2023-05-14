‘Pakistan Chemical Forum’ to start from 18th

LAHORE: A three-day mega exhibition “Pakistan Chemical Forum” will be held on 18th – 20th May 2023 at International Expo Centre Lahore by B2B Media (Pvt.) LTD and Pakistan Chemistry Council.

The Show is serving as the biggest trade platform to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products etc.

The Show aims at providing a platform for Industry- Academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of our beloved country at the international level in particular. The trade show and conferences cover a wide scope through the following focus themes.

According to the spokesman the inaugural ceremony will be held on 18th May Ibrahim Hassan Murad minister for Local Government.

A vast range of products from local and foreign companies from Paint, footwear, construction, sealants, total lab solution provider for analytical instruments, consumables, testing services, textile and various other sectors will be displayed over 250 stalls.

It is expected that more than 120 delegates from Europe, Japan, China and Middle East will attend the exhibition. Seminars and conferences will also be part of this show where participants will get a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia.

