LDA DG for strict action against defaulters

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that strict actions should be taken against defaulters of commercialization fees and other official dues.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the resource generation of LDA in which the targets and performance of resource generation of all departments were reviewed.

LDA Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawar Bukhari, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Admin and Director Accounts also attended the meeting.

While giving instructions, he said the individual performance of the officers should be monitored as monitoring would further improve revenue generation, and the officers who do not improve their performance would be held accountable.

He directed the Chief Town Planning, Chief Metropolitan Planning and other departments to complete the remaining targets and said that resource generation meetings should be convened weekly. He averred that by the end of the financial year, all the officers of the departments should focus on completing their targets by all means.

In the meeting, the Director of Finance gave a briefing on the revenue targets. On the direction of LDA DG, vigorous actions are being taken by LDA teams across the city against illegal constructions, encroachments, and non-payment of commercialization fees.

