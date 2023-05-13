AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
India’s ruling BJP trails Congress in key state election in Karnataka

Reuters Published 13 May, 2023 12:57pm
Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing the main opposition Congress party in a key election in a southern state, television channels showed on Saturday.

The election in Karnataka is the first of five critical state polls this year which are seen as setting the tone for parliamentary elections due in April and May 2024.

It is also the first big electoral face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and Congress since its leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted of defamation in March and lost his seat in parliament as a result.

Modi’s party bids to retain power in south Indian bastion

The BJP is leading in 70 to 75 seats in Karnataka against 115 to 120 for Congress, the channels showed.

Karnataka, which was ruled by BJP, voted on Wednesday and votes are being counted on Saturday.

The state legislature has 224 seats, and a party needs 113 to win a simple majority.

SAMIR SARDANA May 13, 2023 01:46pm
AS I SAD ON https://www.brecorder.com/news/40241304/modis-party-bids-to-retain-power-in-south-indian-bastion,3 DAYS AGO "BJP WILL NOT FORM THE GOVTT !" THE ONLY STATE IN DRAVIDISTAN WHICH HAD CHOSEN CHAIWALA HAS KICKED HIM OUT ! VOTER PERCENTAGE IS 73 PERCENT CLEAR SIGN THAT PEOPLE WERE FED UP,WITH CORRUPTION - ALL THAT MATTERS, IN SOUTH STATES ! RURAL AREAS VOTER PERCENTAGE, WAS HIGHER THAN URBAN - WHICH MEANS THAT,CHAIWALA DIRECT FUNDS TRANSFER ETC. HAVE ALL FAILED ! DALITS HAVE VOTED EN BLOCK,FOR CONGRESS ! DATA WILL ALSO PROVE THAT MUSLIMS TILTED THE SCALE IN SEVERAL SEATS. THE VOTING PERCENTAGE OF DALITS& MUSLIMS WILL ALSO SHOW A SHARP RISE NOW IF CONGRESS DOES NOT DELIVER VALUE TILL 2024, TO BE A MODEL FOR THE SOUTH (AT THE MINIMUM), THEN THEY HAVE ONLY THEMSELVES, TO BLAME. ALL THEY HAVE TO DO,IS TO STOP CORRUPTION, MAKE THE STATE EFFICIENT, PROVIDE QUICK TANGIBLE GAINS TO DALITS AND MUSLIMS, ENSURE NO RIOTS & BAN VANARS OF BAJRANG DAL..........SAMIR SARDANA
