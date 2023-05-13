AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 08:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling over to hand power Distribution Companies (Discos) to respective provinces with their consent like other organisations devolved to provinces as per 18th Constitutional amendment, well informed sources in PM Office told Business Recorder.

On April 27, 2023, provincialisation of Discos came under consideration at a meeting, presided over by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Government Effectiveness, Dr Jehanzeb Khan.

According to sources, the SAPM briefly mentioned the constitutional arrangements of the power sector. He pointed out that electricity was included in the Concurrent List prior to 18th Constitutional Amendment which is now in Federal Legislature List part II; hence, jointly vested in the federation and the provinces.

Provincialisation of Discos: Either seek approval for pre-merger or grant exemption, CCP tells govt

He further stated that federal government devolved a number of organizations to the provinces consequent to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, adding that similar mechanism should be adopted for the Discos.

He maintained that the federal government through the Council of Common Interests (CCI) should agree, in principle, to transfer the Discos to any province willing to accept the responsibility. The modalities can be mutually worked out through respective transaction Advisors.

In February this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to hold meetings with Chief Ministers to convince them to accept provincialisation of at least one Disco before placing the proposal before the CCI.

The sources said Punjab, Sindh and KPK showed a willingness to take over the control of Discos in their respective provinces subject to acceptance of their pre-conditions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also constituted an 11-member committee comprising Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence (Chair), Khurram Dastgir Khan Minister for Power, Syed Naveed Qamar Minister for Commerce, Musadik Masood Malik Minister of State for Petroleum, provincial chief ministers and ministers nominated by CMs, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Finance Secretary, Secretary Power (Secretary of the Committee), Secretary Privatisation Commission, Secretary Law & Justice, Provincial Chief Secretaries, to finalize recommendations for provincialisation of Discos.

The sources said, Power Division, which is providing secretariat support to the Committee has sought comments of concerned stakeholders prior to giving final touches to the recommendations to be presented to the CCI.

Sharing its comments, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has advised the federal government to either seek its approval for pre-merger of Discos being provincialised or exempt it from CCP approval required under Section 54 of the Competition Act, 2010.

On April 7, 2023, Power Division wrote a letter to CCP wherein the former sought comments/ input on the working paper and timelines on provincialisation of Discos.

According to the CCP it is entrusted with the mandate of providing free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities, to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour, i.e., abuse of dominant position, prohibited agreements (cartelization), deceptive marketing practices and merger that substantially lessen competition in the market.

The CPP argues that obtaining Competition Commission’s “pre-merger approval” under section 11 of the Competition Commission Act, 2010 “section 11 of the Commission Act, 2010” outlines the procedures and criteria along with the timelines for approving mergers and acquisitions by the Commission. The timeline for clearing merger is 30 days in case of first phase review and 90 days in case of second phase review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity SAPM Federal Government DISCOS Power Division CCI CCP PM Shehbaz Sharif Dr Jehanzeb Khan provinces PM office 18th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

1000 characters

Centre mulling handing Discos over to provinces

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Division within army speculations refuted

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

Read more stories