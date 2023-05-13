Division within army speculations refuted

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday while refuting the rumours about division within Pakistan Army said that army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir.

While talking to a TV channel, he said the army is and will remain united under the leadership of the army chief. The army will remain united despite the propaganda of miscreants and enemies on the internal and external fronts.

He also dismissed the rumours regarding resignation of senior officers in protest against ex-PM Khan’s arrest. No one in the army resigned or disobeyed the order, he said.

Military reacts strongly

The dream of dividing the Pakistan Army will remain a dream; the army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir and will remain united. The Army Chief and other military leaders wholeheartedly support democracy, he added.

While talking about the martial law chances, he said there’s no question of a martial law. Pakistan army and its leadership believe in democracy.

