Division within army speculations refuted

Nuzhat Nazar Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 08:52am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday while refuting the rumours about division within Pakistan Army said that army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir.

While talking to a TV channel, he said the army is and will remain united under the leadership of the army chief. The army will remain united despite the propaganda of miscreants and enemies on the internal and external fronts.

He also dismissed the rumours regarding resignation of senior officers in protest against ex-PM Khan’s arrest. No one in the army resigned or disobeyed the order, he said.

Military reacts strongly

The dream of dividing the Pakistan Army will remain a dream; the army is united under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir and will remain united. The Army Chief and other military leaders wholeheartedly support democracy, he added.

While talking about the martial law chances, he said there’s no question of a martial law. Pakistan army and its leadership believe in democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

DG ISPR ISPR Pakistan Army democracy Imran Khan PTI protests COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry

Comments

Obaid Surmawala May 13, 2023 06:19am
Liar
Tuluks May 13, 2023 07:14am
Announcement of dgispr rejected
