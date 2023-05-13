Waqar Ahmed Chohan made NAB DG

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday appointed Waqar Ahmed Chohan as Director General (DG) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued here, Chohan, a BS-20 Officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under the Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the NAB for further posting as Director General (BS-21), under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023