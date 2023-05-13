KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 12, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
131,529,450 69,987,026 6,014,277,611 2,566,523,394
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 306,853,270 (276,987,852) 29,865,417
Local Individuals 3,880,642,359 (3,798,196,006) 82,446,352
Local Corporates 2,951,462,311 (3,063,774,082) (112,311,769)
