May 13, 2023
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd     10-05-2023   12-05-2023     20% (i)        08-05-2023
Allied Bank Limited                10-05-2023   12-05-2023     25% (i)        08-05-2023
The Hub Power Company Limited      10-05-2023   12-05-2023     27.5% (iii)    08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited                            10-05-2023   12-05-2023     18% (iii)      08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     10% (ii)       08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Limited           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     23% (i)        08-05-2023
MCB Bank Limited                   10-05-2023   12-05-2023     60% (i)        08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                            10-05-2023   12-05-2023     42.6% (i)      08-05-2023
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                    10-05-2023   12-05-2023     750% (i)       08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Limited           10-05-2023   12-05-2023     10% (i) 5% (B) 08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited #    05-05-2023   15-05-2023                                   15-05-2023
Cherat Cement Company Limited      11-05-2023   15-05-2023     15% (i)        09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited          11-05-2023   15-05-2023     20% (i)        09-05-2023
Bestway Cement Limited             12-05-2023   15-05-2023     50% (iii)      10-05-2023
EFU General Insurance Limited      13-05-2023   15-05-2023     15% (i)        11-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited         13-05-2023   15-05-2023     15% (i)        11-05-2023
C rescent Textile Mills Ltd. #     09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited #       10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
United Bank Limited                12-05-2023   16-05-2023     110% (i)       10-05-2023
United Insurance Co. of 
Pakistan Ltd.                      12-05-2023   16-05-2023     10% (i)        10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited                            11-05-2023   17-05-2023     20% (B)        09-05-2023
Shifa International Hospitals 
Ltd. #                             09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                   18-05-2023
Power Holding Limited Sukuk
(PESC2)                            11-05-2023   18-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
JS Bank Limited #                  12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited #      12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited #                    13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited $                          18-05-2023   20-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd. #                             16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
Cyan Limited #                     16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited #       16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited #             16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited #             17-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited #           18-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited #                          18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited #                          19-05-2023   26-05-2023                                   26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            16-05-2023   29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited      19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited      19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd              19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                             21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited #      22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. #                       22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                          22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Packages Limited #                 23-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited #        23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited #     23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited #      24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                          24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                    24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #        24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #               25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Limited Term 
Finance
Certificate (SNBLTFC3)             24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

Final Book Closure **

