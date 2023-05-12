AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to meet congressional leaders on debt early next week: White House

Reuters Published May 12, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders early next week to resume budget negotiations and resolve a looming default on the nation's debt, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

The leaders had canceled a planned meeting on Friday to let staff continue to discuss.

Pierre told reporters that the staff-level talks, which started on Tuesday, have been "productive," though she declined to provide specifics.

"It's been productive. It's been continuing," she said. "They're going to meet today, they're going to meet over the weekend. I think that should kind of tell you that the conversations are going in the right direction."

World Bank’s Malpass: risk of US default adds to woes facing slowing global economy

Aides for Biden and McCarthy have started to discuss ways to limit federal spending, as talks on raising the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid a catastrophic default creep forward, Reuters reported.

The Treasury Department says it could run out of money by June 1 unless lawmakers lift the nation's debt ceiling and Biden is expected to leave next week for the G7 summit. Biden initially said he could cancel the trip if needed, but Jean-Pierre said on Friday he plans on going.

Biden's fiscal 2024 budget request relies on tax increases to reduce deficits while proposing to increase discretionary spending by 5 percent next year.

That represents a more than $200 billion difference with House Republicans, however, who want to cut agency budgets on average by 8 percent while increasing defense and veterans spending — meaning other programs would face steeper cuts.

Joe Biden White House US debt Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to meet congressional leaders on debt early next week: White House

Imran Khan secures blanket relief, receives bail in multiple cases

Mobile broadband services being restored: PTA

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

Read more stories