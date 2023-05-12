AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
May 12, 2023
Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

AFP Published 12 May, 2023 12:21pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open Friday as a strong earnings report from e-commerce giant JD.com provided a boost to tech firms, while traders were also cheered by data showing US inflation easing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent, or 107.05 points, to 19,850.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 5.09 points, to 3,304.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.29 points, to 2,029.48.

