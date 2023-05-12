Hong Kong stocks open on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open Friday as a strong earnings report from e-commerce giant JD.com provided a boost to tech firms, while traders were also cheered by data showing US inflation easing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent, or 107.05 points, to 19,850.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 5.09 points, to 3,304.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.16 percent, or 3.29 points, to 2,029.48.