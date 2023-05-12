AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields little changed ahead of debt sale

Reuters Published 12 May, 2023 10:16am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: India government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday as traders look to debt supply and local inflation data, due later in the day, for further cues.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0258% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0234% on Thursday.

The Indian government aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.77 billion) through bonds later in the day.

The auction includes 120 billion rupees of liquid 2036 paper and other bonds maturing in 2026, 2030 and 2062.

“Market awaits the auction cut-off to gauge the demand from long-term investors such as pension funds and insurance companies, especially for 2036 bond,” a trader at a private bank said.

After moving in a narrow range, yields eased on Thursday as cooling US inflation suggested that the US Federal Reserve will pause its rate hike cycle. Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 94.6% likelihood of a pause in June.

The next key trigger for the market is local inflation data, due later in the day.

India’s April inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low of 4.80%, below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

The RBI had surprised the market with a pause on rates in April when a 25-bps hike was largely expected.

India bond yields flattish ahead of April US inflation data

The repo rate currently is at 6.50%. “If there’s a positive surprise on CPI front with the data coming below broader market consensus, then that could spark a rally with benchmark falling below 7% for some time,” said a trader with a primary dealership.

The benchmark bond yield is expected to move in the 7% to 7.05% band during the session, according to traders.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields little changed ahead of debt sale

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

Read more stories