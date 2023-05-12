AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
May 12, 2023
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sunak’s interesting take

Anjum Ibrahim Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
“Rishi Sunak, the accidental UK Prime Minister, stated that UK is carefully monitoring the situation in Pakistan.”

“Really! Did he carefully monitor the Conservative party rout in 4 May council elections – I mean they lost 932 seats…”

“There is no need to take it personally, he needs to monitor the situation before a travel advisory for British nationals…”

“Really what about carefully monitoring what’s happening in Kashmir, and what Modi is doing to the Muslims and…”

“Calm down. India is an economic powerhouse and any country struggling with a weak economy would be stupid not to prioritize trade deals with India over massive human rights violations.”

“I guess anyway my observation is that…”

“Stop with observations – they are no longer valid in Pakistan today.”

“Excuse me?”

“Observations suit the judiciary not standalone people like you.”

“Ha ha, that choice of word can be fully supported – standalone. I am reminded of Arms and the Man play by George Bernard Shaw, a British playwright in which a standalone cavalry division (guys on horses) charged an enemy artillery division who could not fire a single shot because they were given dud ammunition.”

“Ah maybe the cavalry had some serious spiritual guidance!”

“Oh shush, anyway standalone in Pakistani politics is when you have the cavalry on your side, defined as in the past as soldiers on horseback and not the present day definition of soldiers on armoured vehicles, while the other side has the artillery.”

“But observations are a hallmark of the judiciary…”

“Correct but guess who reports on the observations because otherwise only the judgments would be available to the general public.”

“Hmmm, the media but social media has…”

“Kinda shut down these days which is costing the hundreds of thousands whose income is linked to access to the internet…”

“OK so let’s do a Sunak.”

“As in how to win the battle for the prime ministership and lose the war by losing the council elections?”

“For him the war will be won if he is nominated as the party’s candidate for the next general elections and wins, but no when I said do a Sunak I mean carefully monitor the situation…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

