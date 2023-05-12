AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NSC meeting postponed

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, scheduled for today (Friday), has been postponed and will be held on May 16 amid rising political turmoil in the country in the wake of the arrest of the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the important meeting of the NCS soon after the Supreme Court’s order in which the court annulled the PTI chairman’s arrest, declaring it illegal.

Sources said that the meeting of the NCS will be held on May 16, to be attended by senior civil and military leadership, and take stock of the current internal and external security situation of the country following the arrest of Imran Khan.

They said that the meeting is expected to take important decisions with regard to the incident of violence and vandalism, particularly with regard to those involved in the attacks on sensitive State buildings as well as public and private properties during the violent protests across the country.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and discussed future strategy following the Supreme Court’s order with regard to Imran Khan’s release.

Sources said that the prime minister also telephoned leaders of the ruling coalition and held consultations with them. They said that a meeting of the ruling coalition is also expected soon to chalk out a joint strategy with regard to the emerging situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Supreme Court Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Imran Khan National Security Committee PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

NSC meeting postponed

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories