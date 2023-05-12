PPP never takes law in hand: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP never took the law of the land in hand in spite of sacrifices offered by three generations and always choose democratic ways.

While addressing the closing ceremony of the “Golden Jubilee of Constitution,” Bilawal said: “We do not define ourselves through challenges but we are defined [by] how we face challenges. Dictators have always trampled Constitution but the people of Pakistan always stood again and this credit for the continuity of democracy goes to the people.”

The PPP never took the law of the land in hand in spite of giving sacrifices and always choose democratic ways, he said.

He said that one populist political fiction has taken politics hostage, causing great inconvenience to the people of Pakistan. He also added that the people of Pakistan have always and will always reject violence, may it be in any form or initiated under any slogan. People of Pakistan and political parties show total confidence in the Parliament, the Speaker and all the state institutions.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said: “Constitution is a cornerstone of collective and individual freedoms.”

He also added: “Constitution is the best document which ensures the provision of all freedoms to each citizen irrespective of caste, creed and colour.”

The speaker expressed these views while addressing the closing plenary session, "Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities" of the International Constitutional Convention to Commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at the Parliament House on Thursday.

He also paid rich tribute to the struggle of generations of PPP leadership for the continuity of democracy and supremacy of the constitution in Pakistan. He also expressed his thankfulness to the parliamentary delegation of 14 countries to attend the international constitutional convention.

While paying heartfelt tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing their lives for furthering the cause of democracy in Pakistan.

He also said that following the principles and struggle of these two charismatic leaders would bring the country out of the socio-economic challenges. He said that Benazir Bhutto was the first woman prime minister of Pakistan.

He also said that the recent law and order situation is deplorable as the few populist and demagogues have been trying to destabilize the law and order situation in the country.

MNA Nafeesa Shah also presented the outcome document of the international constitutional convention and briefly outline the basics of the outcome.

“The participating countries resolved to ensure the provision of constitutional rights to all with collective and consensus-based approach. There is a need to work together for enhancing and promoting democratic values.”

Later on, the speaker National Assembly and the foreign minister of Pakistan also distributed prizes to winners of declamation contests which were organised across the country.

