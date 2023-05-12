Minister discusses new loan plan for wheat farmers

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanvir and Excise Minister Bilal Afzal discussed a new loan programme under ‘commodity financing of wheat’ for April to June 2023 with representatives of different banks here on Thursday.

The meeting was held at the civil secretariat in which banks presented their offers for the new loan program. The banks also submitted offers for the regularization of loan arrears.

The Minister emphasised that the farmers were being compensated for their hard work. He highlighted that wheat was being purchased from farmers at the rate of 3900 rupees per maund.

Furthermore, he expressed that the government was prioritizing the interests of the farmers, and added that their well-being was being ensured. Representatives from National Bank, Punjab Bank, Askari Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, and other banks also participated in the meeting, said an official announcement.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza Ahmad discussed the availability of flour in markets, delivery of wheat to flour mills and the issuance of permits for the import of wheat to the private sector. Provincial Excise Minister Bilal Afzal was also present in the meeting. The meeting was called to address the legitimate concerns of flour mills.

The delegation included Iftikhar Mattoo, Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab; Rauf Mukhtar, former chairman; Hafiz Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab; and others.

The Minister in another meeting with All Pakistan Car Dealers & Importers Association Chairman discussed challenges faced by the association. Excise & Taxation Minister Bilal Afzal was also present.

