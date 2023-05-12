Alvi urges citizens to remain peaceful

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the damage incurred to public property by miscreants and appealed to the citizens of the country to remain peaceful.

In a tweet on Thursday, the president said the protest, th ough a constitutional right of every citizen, needed to be made within the bounds of the law.

Dr Alvi said he was shocked and deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest and manhandling of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said we must look for political solutions, rather than coercion and arrests.

The president mentioned that he had conveyed his concerns to the political and military leadership and was hopeful that the situation can improve.

