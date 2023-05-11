AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
‘Double standards’: Khawaja Asif criticises SC's order to release Imran Khan

  • Defence Minister claims violence across the country took place at the behest of the PTI leader, but he wasn’t held responsible
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 09:10pm
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying why the top court has “double standards of justice,” Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief, who was arrested within the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, was shifted to the Police Lines’ guest house in Islamabad following the top court’s order.

A three-member bench — headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar — issued the verdict on PTI's petition challenging Imran's arrest.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khawaja Asif said that the top leadership of major political parties had been arrested in the past, but none of them were given the facility of a guest house.

“For how long will the nation be fooled with verdicts like these,” Khawaja Asif said, adding that all violence across the country was done at the behest of the PTI leader, but he wasn’t held responsible.

He said the PTI has a history of violence as they had attacked PTV’s building during the 2014 dharna under the supervision of Imran Khan and the incumbent President Dr Arif Alvi.

Maryam urges CJP Bandial to join PTI

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also lashed out at Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to step down from the post and join PTI.

“The chief justice was very happy today to meet the criminal who plundered Rs60 billion from the national exchequer and he [CJP] was even more happy to release this criminal,” the PML-N leader said while referring to the CJP remarks during the hearing.

Maryam said the CJP is acting as a shield of a fitna [rabble-rouser Imran Khan] and is pouring fuel on the fire in the country. "You should leave the post of chief justice and join the Tehreek-e-Insaf like your mother-in-law," she added.

