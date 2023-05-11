AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders ‘immediate release’

  • Decision comes soon after Imran's appearance in apex court
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 07:13pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court has declared Imran Khan’s arrest as illegal and ordered his “immediate release”, barely minutes after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was presented for his hearing on Thursday.

The top court also directed the former prime minister to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It also ordered Imran be kept in Islamabad Police guest house and directed the IG Islamabad to ensure his safety.

The orders came as the top court resumed the hearing of a petition lodged by PTI challenging the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Imran by 4:30pm.

The petition was being heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ali Mazhar.

Following the order, a police team, carrying Imran, left for Supreme Court.

The ‘Red Zone’ was already swarming with law-enforcement personnel before the security contingent arrived with Imran ahead of his court hearing.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial criticised the manner in which Imran was arrested. He further said that the permission to arrest the former prime minister was not taken from Islamabad High Court.

“A verdict will be issued today,” he said earlier.

He also ordered that Imran be presented alone and no party worker should accompany him. He stated that IG Islamabad should present Imran.

Chief Justice Bandial also took “serious notice” of the chaos and destruction that took place in IHC on Tuesday.

“If 90 people enter a court’s room then what will happen to the court?” he questioned.

No one can sabotage a person’s right to surrender in front of the court, he said.

According to him, NAB officials should have taken permission to arrest from court’s registrar.

“Wanting justice is right of every citizen of Pakistan,” he said.

At the outset of the hearing, one of Imran’s counsels, Hamid Khan, appeared on the rostrum and informed the apex court that his client had come to the IHC seeking a pre-arrest bail.

CJP Bandial then inquired for what cases Imran was appearing at the IHC to which the lawyer answered that the PTI chief was present for his biometrics when he was arrested.

“Rangers misbehaved with Imran and arrested him,” the counsel said.

Imran to remain in custody: Babar Awan

PTI chief’s legal adviser and main counsel Babar Awan said Imran is under Supreme Court’s custody. The apex court has allowed Imran to keep people of his choice with him at the guest house. He will remain under the security of Islamabad Police.

“Up to 10 people, including his lawyers, or anyone Imran Khan wants to meet or consult, would be allowed stay at the guest house,” Awan said, adding that the top court has made it clear that no one in the future could be arrested from the premises of any court.

He said the PTI chief’s hearing at the IHC would resume from where he was arrested on Tuesday.

He said the PTI is a peaceful party and does not want anarchy in the country.

“The ones demanding elections would never want anarchy in the country,” he said, adding that only those who want to delay elections will create hostile environment.

PTI welcomes ruling

PTI welcomed Supreme Court’s decision to annul the arrest of Imran Khan.

“The nation of Pakistan welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which annulled the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan,” the PTI said in a tweet.

Background

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Supreme Court Asad Umar Imran Khan Supreme Court of Pakistan Imran Khan, Supreme Court (SC) PTI Chairman Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest Imran Niazi Imran Khan arrest Imran Khan’s arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Jay May 11, 2023 01:38pm
The SC has been controlled and compromised fully!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez May 11, 2023 02:18pm
The arrest, according to all the big lawyers appearing on TV, was completely unlawful....let's hope the SC rules without fear or favour.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthisbitter813 May 11, 2023 02:43pm
@Parvez, "Big lawyers" do not come on the news to spew BS.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthisbitter813 May 11, 2023 02:44pm
As always, imrandaar CJP in action. I hope he digs in his heels so that when the full frontal might of the parliament reigns on him, he gets his just desserts face-first.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zohaib May 11, 2023 03:03pm
@Parvez, IHC order is there, the arrest was lawful. However, what ever the violence and riots done by protestors were unlawful.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 11, 2023 04:08pm
Why does it take the SC to explain and act on an unlawful action of law agencies? Why can't lower courts apply their minds to these cases? These are high-profile cases that are acted upon quickly, imagine the plight of a common citizen who ends up waiting for 20 to 30 years for a decision. We seem to ignore every teaching of our religion and have strayed far away from justice.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aleem Arshad May 11, 2023 04:40pm
IHC yesterday decision was not on merit, complete illegal act was done by NAB. Its the responsibilities of legal authorities to take some action against the main authorities behind the scenario. Because our nation never bear such injustice in current time of social media. Issues in Peshawar and other cities are completely linked with the decision of legal authorities.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker May 11, 2023 06:05pm
So what. He will be arrested again after he leaves SC premises. The drama continues. hahahahahahaha.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:12pm
AS I SAID ON https://www.brecorder.com/news/40241119,2 DAYS AGO "TOMORROW HE WILL GET BAIL !" AND IMK IS A FREE BIRD AGAIN LAZARUS RISES ! IT IS THE ULTIMATE POTBOILER ! SAMIR SARDANA
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:26pm
@KU, THAT IS Y THE SUPREME COURT HAS SET THE PRECEDENT THAT IS THE JOB OF THE HIGH COURT AND SUPREME COURT - TO SET PRECEDENTS FOR POSTERITY AND LEGAL EVOLUTION
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:29pm
@KU, LOWER COURTS IN SOUTH ASIA ARE USELESS IN MATTERS OF SECURITY GUTLESS, SPINELESS IT IS THE FILTER OF TIME THAT BRINGS JUDGES TO THE TIP OF THE GIZA PYRAMID AT THAT TIP IS THE BIG PICTURE AND BIRD EYE VIEW NO ONE SEES EVIL MORE THAN A JUDGE ! THAT EVOLUTION OF APPRAISING EVIL LEADS INTELLECTUAL VELLEITAS AND EXCEPTIONAL COURAGE - AS YOU ARE SEEING TODAY ! NOW THE LOWER COURT JUDGES HAVE A CITATION
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 11, 2023 06:30pm
What a joke our country is. Why are we such a banana republic? I wonder what our Quaid must think about us, whether he regrets his decision of founding Pakistan? Why can't we have elections like in any other civilized country and let the people of Pakistan decide the fate of the country? Really, the only way out of this mess is to let the people's choice prevail. Munir needs to to let the civilians decide what they want through ballot...stop playing dirty games with Pakistanis....its enough already...how much lower does he plan to go and how much more will he tarnish the respect of the Army? ENOUGH ALREADY!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimeToMovveOn May 11, 2023 06:32pm
This country is a joke now for the rest of the world. Arrest one day, release one day, arrest one day, ..what is this catch and release. Why so much violence
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:34pm
@Jani Walker, NEIN ! NOW HE WILL BE ARRESTED ONLY IF HE REFUSES TO APPEAR FOR SUMMONS AND ONLY IF HE REFUSES TO COOP WITH INVESTIGATION OR OF HE IS FOUND GUILTY BY A TRIAL COURT AND DOES NOT CHALLENGE THE ORDER SO IMK HAS MANY LEVERS AND A BATTERY OF LAWYERS
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zubair May 11, 2023 06:40pm
Finally, sanity and sanctity of court premises prevails. Things will resume where they started to go illegal.. Biometrics to request bails from the cases. This is a sensible order and precedence for everyone in future.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:45pm
@BK, NEIN THE SYSTEM WORKS THIS IS PROOF EVEN KOOLBHOSHAN THE RAW SPY IS ALIVE Y ? DUE TO THE SUPREME COURT ! JUSTICE IS ALIVE - BUT THE DOOR TO THAT JUSTICE IS NOT WIDE OPEN
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 11, 2023 06:47pm
IK always does not know what is going on, lol.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 06:47pm
@TimeToMovveOn, ON THE LAST DOOR HE KNOCKED ! AND HE GOT A HEARING AND A RESPONSE ! THAT IS NATURAL JUSTICE
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 11, 2023 07:30pm
Chief Justice says to IK ''GOOD TO SEE YOU HERE'' and ''HAVE A GOOD TIME IN THE GUEST HOUSE'' - what a farce!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 11, 2023 07:31pm
Any guess, why did CJP not take IK to his house with him?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country May 11, 2023 07:48pm
@Jani Walker, CJP has offered protection to IK in open day light.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 07:49pm
@Love Your Country, GOOD NO.1 =GOOD TO SEE YOU HERE'' GOOD NO,2 = ''HAVE A GOOD TIME IN THE GUEST HOUSE' GOOD 3 = GOOD MORNIING IN THE IHC TOMORROW GOOD 4 = BAIL BY AGTERNOON GOOD 5 = BIRYANI AND KEEMA AT NIGHT FOR IMK
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 07:55pm
@Kashif ALI, NEIN ! IT IS SBP AND GOP WHO HAVE OVERVALUED THE PKR ! IT IS NOT THE GREED OF THE PEOPLE ! IF SBP OFFERS 350 PEOPLE WILL SEND BILLIONS AND PKR WILL STRENGTHEN BUT THEN THE IMORT LC COST WILL SHOOT UP AND SO WILL INFLATION SO THE SBP RATIONS USD AND LC AT 280 ! AIM IS TO MAKE IMPORTS NON POL AND FOOD ITEMS EXPENSIVE SO THAT THE IMPORTS ARE CUT ! THESE IMPORTS COME VIA HUNDIS ! AND THE USD FOR THAT IMPORTS COMES FROM OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS AT 330 /USD 1 SO SBP AND GOP DO NOT LOSE ! WIN FOR GOP WIN FOR SBP WIN FOR POOR AS POL AND FOOD COSTS ARE LOW WIN FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS WHO GET MAX BANG FOR DINAR WIN FOR IMPORT REDUCTION SO DO NOT BLAME IMK FOR THE PKR CRASH 1 SAMIR SARDANA
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAMIR SARDANA May 11, 2023 07:57pm
@Parvez, AS HINA RABBANI KHAR SAID - IT IS TIME TO EXIT THE US FOR PRC + SAUDIA + RUSSIA ! TO DERIVE THE STRATEGIC LONG TERMS GAINS OF A CHINESE ALLIANCE - PAKISTAN HAS TO EXIT THE US CRADLE ! THAT WILL SIGNAL RUSSIA/TURKEY AND IRAN ALSO
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders ‘immediate release’

Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan as military alliance grows

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump after protest violence

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

OPEC raises Chinese oil demand view, cites risk from US debt ceiling

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

India’s cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

Read more stories