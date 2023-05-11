AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

  • Reports indicate IMF is in talks with Pakistan for 9th tranche of loan programme
BR Web Desk Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 07:11pm
Follow us

After closing in the red for the past three days, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw renewed buying interest on Thursday and the KSE-100 rose 0.61%.

Investors took cue from reports that International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains engaged with Pakistan for the 9th tranche of loan programme.

At close, the KSE-100 Index settled was up 250.68 points or 0.61% to close at 41,325.63 level.

KSE-100 remains on losing side as political crisis deepens

Trading began upward and the market remained in the green zone throughout the session. Political noise impacted trading after mid-day but strong investor sentiment made it close with a gain.

Automobile, cement, banking and fertiliser segment saw modest buying activity.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that bulls returned to the PSX after three consecutive depressive sessions.

“The market began in the green as the IMF confirmed that talks between the government and the IMF mission were underway for the delivery of the 9th tranche from the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility,” it said. “However, rupee plunged against the dollar later in the day, and investor confidence suffered as a result lackluster activity was witnessed.”

Volumes were reasonable across the board, with third-tier stocks remaining in the spotlight, the report said.

A report from Capital Stake stated that PSX managed to recover losses made in previous session despite political pressure reaching its peak.

“Indices accumulated gains all day long while volumes shrank from last close,” it said.

On the economic front, the deteriorating political situation in the country played on investors’ minds as the Pakistani rupee plunged to a fresh low of 298.93 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. The currency finished with a decline of Rs8.71 or 2.91%.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in green included cement (66.10 points), oil and gas exploration (48.30 points) and banking (40.83 points).

Volume on the all-share index contracted to 96.9 million from 99.2 million on Wednesday, while the value of shares traded fell to Rs2.9 billion from Rs3.3 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 17.2 million shares followed by PIAC (A) with 4.8 million shares and Quice Food with 4.3 million shares.

Shares of 301 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 180 registered an increase, 96 recorded a fall and 25 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX KSE-100 index KSE index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan as military alliance grows

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump after protest violence

OPEC raises Chinese oil demand view, cites risk from US debt ceiling

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

India’s cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

Read more stories