May 11, 2023
Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates nearly 3% in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 03:55pm
The deteriorating political situation in the country played on investors’ minds as the Pakistani rupee plunged to a fresh low of 298.93 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the rupee finished a decline of Rs8.71 or 2.91%.

The massive decline comes after the rupee finished at the then-record low of 290.22 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Pakistan has been rocked by deadly unrest sparked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday that has aggravated instability at a time of severe economic crisis and a delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Protesters have stormed military buildings and ransacked the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore, video footage shows.

Other state buildings and assets have been attacked and set ablaze by protesters. At least five people have died in the violence.

“Ongoing political uncertainty is driving depreciation in the market,” Zafar Paracha, General Secretary, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), told Business Recorder.

“However, this should not be the case with the currency,” he said.

The currency dealer said that since last year, market players have been using such events for profiteering.

“We have not seen such financial uncertainty in decades,” he said, urging authorities to take notice of such activities.

Globally, the US dollar sank for a second day against the yen on Thursday, feeling the pressure from lower US Treasury yields after slowing inflation gave traders more confidence that the Federal Reserve is through with rate hikes.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which the dollar-yen pair tends to track, slipped to 3.4252% in Tokyo trading, extending an 8 basis point decline from overnight, after headline CPI printed below 5% for the first time in two years.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, including the yen – edged 0.05% lower to 101.36.

Oil prices, a key currency indicator, rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous day’s losses, supported by fuel demand data from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer.

Mia Dad May 11, 2023 11:43am
ڈیلرز نے بتایا کہ ملک کو ترسیلات زر کی مد میں 3 ارب 40 کروڑ ڈالر کا نقصان اٹھانا پڑا اور اس کی وجہ سے حوالہ ہنڈی (گرے مارکیٹ) ہے، درآمدکنندگان خام مال کے لیے لیٹر آف کریڈٹ (ایل سی) کھولنے سے قاصر ہیں، لہٰذا انہیں زیادہ قیمت کے باوجود گرے مارکیٹ سے ڈالر خریدنے پڑتے ہیں، گرے مارکیٹ میں ڈالر تیزی سے اضافے کے بعد بدھ کو 320 تک پہنچ گیا، جو ایک دن قبل 310 روپے کا تھا۔ کرنسی ڈیلرز کا مزید کہنا تھا کہ اورسیز پاکستانیوں کو حوالہ ہنڈی کے ذریعے بھیجے گئے ایک ڈالر پر 27 سے 28 روپے زیادہ ملتے ہیں
Abdulrehman Haroon May 11, 2023 12:07pm
Speculation and profiteering. The economy is a joke now
Kashif ALI May 11, 2023 01:09pm
@Mia Dad, The patriotism of Pakistanis should have been to discourage the Hawala Hundi system. By doing do, they would have served the Pakistan and not any corrupt elite or dishonest. It is the greed and avarice of public at large that they use such illegal systems. PAKISTAN should be the red line. There is no other (political )red line.
Zubair May 11, 2023 01:26pm
@Kashif ALI, Brother I'm sure you will the first in line if offered a nationality of US or Europe. Why should a Pakistani labour working abroad send money on the loss when he can send 10% more money to his family in Pakistan? It's the responsibility of government who must make sure there is no grey marked by maintaining realistic exchange rate. Grey market only evolves when there is unrealistic exchange rate.
Jay May 11, 2023 01:45pm
The doings of compromised genersls!
Jani Walker May 11, 2023 03:24pm
My bet is on Rs.350 per $ollar by Sept. 2023.
TimeToMovveOn May 11, 2023 05:10pm
Actaul rate is RS 350.
Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

