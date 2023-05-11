AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Political turmoil damaging Pakistan’s already battered economy

  • Analysts say ongoing political crisis and massive uncertainty driving concerns of default, further delay in IMF programme
Ali Ahmed Published May 11, 2023 Updated May 11, 2023 03:34pm
<p>Design: Hussain Afzal</p>

Design: Hussain Afzal
Follow us

Pakistan’s battered economy is facing another stress-test with the arrest of Imran Khan – the cricketer-turned politician who is the head of what is seen as the most popular political party in the country – with concerns over an impending default and delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme driving negative sentiment in the currency and stock markets.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday during a court appearance in Islamabad. Immediately, the stock market reacted, and shed a couple of hundred points to add to its earlier intra-day loss.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army was brought in to control the outbreak of violence during protests that were triggered by the arrest.

The currency and stock markets reacted further. On Thursday, while the KSE-100 Index recovered a tad due to the IMF’s statement, such was not the currency’s fortune as the rupee inched close to the 300 mark with an over 3% fall in intra-day trading against the US dollar.

“Macroeconomic indicators remain largely the same with a current account surplus and foreign exchange reserves of over $10 billion,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited told Business Recorder on Thursday.

“What’s changed is the political uncertainty and that has raised concerns over further delays in resumption of the IMF bailout. There is massive negative sentiment in the market.”

Rauf’s remarks referred to the clashes between agitated Khan’s supporters and law-enforcement personnel across the country after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

The economic situation was precarious, at best, even before the fresh turn of events.

Facing a balance of payment crisis and low foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan was scrambling to arrange dollar inflows to appease the IMF that its financing needs were met.

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

“Investor confidence has decreased further,” Amreen Soorani, Head of Research at JS Global Capital Ltd, told Business Recorder.

“We are already in an IMF programme. It’s resumption is pending since November. Our debt level has increased. Such an event only hurts economic outlook.

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

“If clarity is achieved among stakeholders, we would see a rebound of confidence,” she said.

“We need to get our act straight. Until the time Pakistan addresses IMF concerns on the fiscal side, the talks will not go through,” she added.

On Thursday, an IMF spokesperson said the Washington-based lender remains engaged with Pakistan on securing funding and policy assurances with the goal of reaching an agreement on the ninth review.

The statement was seen as a positive signal, but analysts also believe that there is some road to travel before Pakistan fulfils its financing need obligations, which is harder to secure given the current political climate.

The Ministry of Finance moved to pacify concerns over Pakistan’s upcoming debt repayment in May and June, but many believe that concerns over default are likely to stay as long as the country’s economic house remains in distress.

Govt will have to save Pakistan from default for next two years: Miftah Ismail

In a comment to Reuters, Dr Reza Baqir, former central bank governor of Pakistan and global head of sovereign advisory services at Alvarez and Marsal, said the IMF has the capacity and the flexibility to help member countries in a variety of political circumstances.

“It is usually up to the country to present a credible plan of policies and financing that, in the face of political uncertainty, will credibly address the members’ balance of payment problems,” said Baqir.

Pakistan Economy NAB IMF Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest IMF bailout programme Economic distress Pakistan and IMF

Comments

1000 characters
TimeToMovveOn May 11, 2023 05:09pm
Political turmoil damaging Pakistan’s already battered economy -- Pakistan deserves this. When a country has produced the largest number of UN designed terrorists, this should not be surprising at all.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Political turmoil damaging Pakistan’s already battered economy

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan as military alliance grows

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

India’s cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump after protest violence

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

Cost of insuring against US default rises to highest since 2009

US debt ‘brinkmanship’ risks serious costs: Yellen

Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week

Read more stories