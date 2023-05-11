AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s spot fuel market steady to firmer

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE Asia’s spot fuel oil market was steady to firmer on Wednesday as market backwardation firmed, while more tenders for June were underway.

The cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil climbed to $7.04 a tonne, while front-month margin rose to a premium of $7.79 a barrel at 0830 GMT.

Meanwhile, cash premium for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil closed at $5.62 a tonne, while front-month margin dipped slightly to a discount of $8.70 a barrel.

In recent tenders, Indonesia’s Pertamina offered residual fuel products for June loading, while Taiwan’s Formosa offered main column bottoms for early June. Fujairah fuel oil inventories surged 19% week-on-week to 11.82 million barrels (1.57 million tonnes) in the week to May 8, hitting ten-week highs, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights on Wednesday.

Bunkering demand at Fujairah has been slow in recent days, with premiums for marine fuel lagging way behind Singapore, according to trade sources.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, ending a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in US oil inventories sparked demand concerns and investors awaited US inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil consuming nation.

Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full nominated volumes of crude oil in June, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Petroleum dealers have flagged a surge in the smuggling of Iranian fuel to Pakistan, saying that up to 35% of diesel sold in the South Asian country has arrived illegally from Iran,the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) told Reuters.

oil market spot fuel

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s spot fuel market steady to firmer

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories