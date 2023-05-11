PPP leader condemns violence over IK’s arrest

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Hub chapter President Ali Hasan Brohi has said that the recent events surrounding the legal arrest of Imran Khan have raised concerns about the principles of justice, fairness, and accountability that form the bedrock of any democratic society.

He said that as a responsible and unbiased voice, we unequivocally condemn any act of unprovoked violence or aggression perpetrated against individuals, regardless of their political affiliation or position.

Brohi further said that Imran Khan and his political party have long presented themselves as the flag bearers of justice for all in the country. However, recent developments have highlighted a disheartening discrepancy in his approach to accountability.

While championing the cause of justice, Imran Khan has exhibited a concerning unwillingness to subject himself to the same standards he expects of others, he added.

PPP leader further elaborated that it is disconcerting to witness a leader who advocates for justice selectively target his opponents while evading scrutiny of his own actions. This blatant display of double standards erodes the trust and confidence that citizens place in their leaders and undermines the very foundations of a fair and equitable society.

