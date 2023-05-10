PTI says Shah Mahmood Qureshi has not been arrested

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dismissed reports of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s arrest, saying the news regarding the vice chairman’s arrest is “fake”.

Separately, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi also issued a statement, saying that he has “not been arrested, as [of] yet”.

However, he cautioned the party’s workers and supporters that “every kind of strategy is in place to spread disinformation, create chaos, panic and terror, to try and break the spirit of our party and supporters.”

Earlier, it was reported that Qureshi was arrested from the federal capital’s Red Zone.

The development came after PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

Earlier, former Punjab governor Omer Cheema was also “abducted”, the party claimed.

On Tuesday night, PTI’s Ali Zaidi was arrested by the Sindh Police.

Zaidi, president of the party’s Sindh chapter, was reportedly arrested from Kalapul in Karachi where he was leading the PTI workers’ protest against Imran’s arrest.

As PTI-led protests intensify across Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior authorised the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Punjab to maintain law and order in the province.

The government also blocked social media and mobile broadband to contain the unrest.