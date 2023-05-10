AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
May 10, 2023
Pakistan

At least 3 dead, 27 injured in Peshawar as violent protests intensify after Imran’s arrest

  • Protesters set fire to various buildings in Peshawar including the Radio Pakistan and APP buildings
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 05:22pm
Protests across the country have intensified following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan within the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. As per reports, at least three people have been killed while 27 others are injured in the clashes between protesters and security forces in Peshawar.

The spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital told the media that three dead bodies and 20 people with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital in the past couple of hours.

He said the injured people received bullet wounds on their legs and hands, assuring that they were being provided first aid.

The spokesperson of the Khyber Teaching Hospital told the media that at least seven injured people have been brought to the facility.

On the other hand, angry protesters have set fire to various buildings in Peshawar — including the Radio Pakistan, and APP buildings — in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Accountability Court in Islamabad granted Imran Khan’s eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he was arrested yesterday.

NAB had sought a 14-day physical remand of the former president. However, the court granted remand for 8 days.

Imran’s lawyer had opposed the request and said that the case did not fall within the NAB’s jurisdiction. The council said that the bureau had not shared the inquiry report either.

Earlier in the day, the former prime minister was presented at the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad’s H-11, with Judge Mohammad Bashir presiding over the hearing.

Moreover, Imran told the court that he was shown the arrest warrant when he was taken to the bureau’s office and not at the time of his arrest.

He also urged the judges to summon his team of doctors, especially Dr Faisal, adding that he had not gone to the washroom for 24 hours.

The PTI chief said he did not want what happened to Maqsood Chaprasi (peon) to happen to him. He was referring to one of the people involved in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case who died in the UAE last year.

Imran alleged that “they inject you and the person dies slowly”.

