International ‘MILEX-2023’ expo in Minsk from 17th

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
ISLAMABAD: The 11th International exhibition of arms and military machinery “MILEX-2023” will be held on May 17-20, 2023 in Minsk (Belarus).

The organisers of exhibition are State Military Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Defence of the Republic of Belarus, the republican unitary enterprise “National Exhibition Centre BelExpo” of the Office of the President of Belarus.

The exhibition infrastructure, “MILEX” is traditionally among the largest specialised congress and exhibition events in Europe.

The main purpose of the exhibition is to present the products of the Belarusian defence industry, new developments in the field of high technologies, demonstration of the capabilities of enterprises engaged in the production, modernization, repair of military equipment.

The programme provides for holding scientific and practical conferences and forums on military-technical cooperation on the sidelines of the event.

More than 100 representatives, companies and organisations from Belarus, Russia, China and Iran have confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

In this regard, with a large-scale event, the Republic of Belarus provides an opportunity to participate in the exhibition in full-time and correspondence formats (based on the press release of the Belarusian Side).

Detailed information about the accreditation procedure is available at the link: https://milex.belexpo.by/media-tsentr/akkreditatsiya-smi/

According to Belarus Embassy in Islamabad, all expenses related to participation in the event are covered by the sending party, adding interested parties should contact the embassy’s focal person Maksim Kerdzialevich, for further information.

