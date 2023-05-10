AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
‘50pc of Punjab area is brought under cotton cultivation’

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
LAHORE: Cotton cultivation is going on rapidly in Punjab and 50 percent of the area has been brought under cultivation, this was said by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in a meeting held at All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Lahore office regarding growth of cotton and improvement of textile industry.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf, Patron APTMA Gohar Ejaz, Chairman APTMA Hamid Zaman, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali and other stakeholders were present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that Government of Punjab is committed to the revival of cotton and all resources are being utilized to achieve the cotton production target. Government has fixed the pre-sowing support price of cotton at Rs8500 per maund, which will make cotton cultivation profitable.

Apart from this, the farmers will get a subsidy of Rs1,000 per bag on seeds of selected approved varieties for 0.6 million acres. Apart from this, billions of rupees are being subsidized on phosphorous and potash fertilizers to reduce the production cost of farmers.

