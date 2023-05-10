NAB again summons Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday (today) at 11:00 am after the latter apologised to appear before NAB Lahore on Tuesday.

The NAB Lahore had summoned Usman Buzdar on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the assets beyond means case but he apologised for appearance. Therefore, the NAB summoned him at NAB Lahore.

Sources claimed that Usman Buzdar had earlier appeared before the NAB Lahore but was unable to satisfy the investigation team of NAB Lahore.

The NAB team had earlier asked Usman Buzdar to answer 30 questions related to the inauguration of Rs 40 billion projects in one day and the award of a contract for the construction of a dam in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan to the persons of his choice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023