AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP for dialogue to end political impasse

Amjad Ali Shah Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said PPP strongly believed in dialogue and wanted a solution of all problems through negotiations.

However, PTI did not positively reciprocate to the government dialogue offer, and that the attitude and approach of PTI members that negotiated with the government team for elections was not serious and irrational.

Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Faisal Kundi said that the PPP wanted simultaneous elections in the country for bringing political and economic stability, adding the country could make rapid progress if all state institutions work under its constitutional domain.

The minister vowed that PPP would continue efforts for supremacy of constitution and parliament, adding democracy was the only system that could address masses’ problems.

Commenting on the performance of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said those who ruled over more than nine years in the province had miserably failed to address the people’s problems and deliver them.

Flanked by PPP Women’s wing provincial president Senator Robina Khalid, and others, Kundi said PTI’s foreign funding, BRT, Billion Trees Afforestation Project and Malam Jabba scandals had exposed Imran Khan anti-corruption slogans.

The minister said the PTI leadership had tried to hide behind stay orders in corruption cases and demanded speedy investigation of these scandals. The former PTI-led government closed its own established Ehtesab Commission at Peshawar that exposed Imran’s anti corruption slogans, he added.

Kundi took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was trying to destabilize the country after his politics became irrelevant. He also criticized Imran Khan for dragging national institutions into politics as the political popularity is decreasing with each passing day.

He added that the people of Pakistan knew about his politics of U-turn and baseless accusations. The minister lashed out at Imran Khan over making the role of the state institutions disputed and controversial after losing popularity in masses.

He said if PPP leadership including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Syed Khurshid Shah could appear in courts and face jail then why not Imran Khan in Tosha Khana and other corruption cases.

Narrating the achievements of the incumbent coalition government, Kundi said that the successful diplomacy of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sister of Aafia Saddiqui would soon meet her in the US after she was granted a five years visa. He said about 1,000 trapped Pakistanis in Sudan were evacuated safely and brought back to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI Faisal Karim Kundi Peshawar Press Club

Comments

1000 characters

PPP for dialogue to end political impasse

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories