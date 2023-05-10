PPP for dialogue to end political impasse

PESHAWAR: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said PPP strongly believed in dialogue and wanted a solution of all problems through negotiations.

However, PTI did not positively reciprocate to the government dialogue offer, and that the attitude and approach of PTI members that negotiated with the government team for elections was not serious and irrational.

Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Faisal Kundi said that the PPP wanted simultaneous elections in the country for bringing political and economic stability, adding the country could make rapid progress if all state institutions work under its constitutional domain.

The minister vowed that PPP would continue efforts for supremacy of constitution and parliament, adding democracy was the only system that could address masses’ problems.

Commenting on the performance of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said those who ruled over more than nine years in the province had miserably failed to address the people’s problems and deliver them.

Flanked by PPP Women’s wing provincial president Senator Robina Khalid, and others, Kundi said PTI’s foreign funding, BRT, Billion Trees Afforestation Project and Malam Jabba scandals had exposed Imran Khan anti-corruption slogans.

The minister said the PTI leadership had tried to hide behind stay orders in corruption cases and demanded speedy investigation of these scandals. The former PTI-led government closed its own established Ehtesab Commission at Peshawar that exposed Imran’s anti corruption slogans, he added.

Kundi took a jibe at Imran Khan, saying that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was trying to destabilize the country after his politics became irrelevant. He also criticized Imran Khan for dragging national institutions into politics as the political popularity is decreasing with each passing day.

He added that the people of Pakistan knew about his politics of U-turn and baseless accusations. The minister lashed out at Imran Khan over making the role of the state institutions disputed and controversial after losing popularity in masses.

He said if PPP leadership including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Syed Khurshid Shah could appear in courts and face jail then why not Imran Khan in Tosha Khana and other corruption cases.

Narrating the achievements of the incumbent coalition government, Kundi said that the successful diplomacy of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sister of Aafia Saddiqui would soon meet her in the US after she was granted a five years visa. He said about 1,000 trapped Pakistanis in Sudan were evacuated safely and brought back to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023