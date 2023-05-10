IK’s arrest sparks protests across Lahore

LAHORE: Protests erupted in Lahore as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers demonstrated against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The protests were held in major parts of the city including The Mall, Jail road, Ferozepur Road, Cant area besides other parts of the city. Demonstrators were demanding the immediate release of Imran Khan while holding banners and placards denouncing their leader’s arrest.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter and urged the workers to “come out of homes” against the arrest of Imran Khan. He likened the arrest of Imran Khan to “arresting the judiciary” and said that the Islamabad High Court had been attacked. In another tweet, he said Rangers had captured the Islamabad High Court.

Former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in her message, also requested the party workers to reach Liberty Market in Lahore.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi shared a video message on Twitter calling public to come out against Imran Khan’s arrest.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted that a six-member committee headed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi would determine the next course of action. “Pakistan’s biggest political leader has been arrested,” Umar said.

Shafqat Mehmood strongly condemned Imran’s arrest in his tweet, alleging that the PTI chief was also manhandled and mistreated. “This was height of fascism and totally unacceptable. Rule of law in the country is over,” he said.

Azhar Mashwani alleged that Imran had been abducted from inside the court by Rangers. He said the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

Meanwhile, the Punjab governments imposed Section 144 in the province in response to violent protests. The decision to impose Section 144 was made after agitated protesters stormed government buildings and blocked roads.

The Punjab govt warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate Section 144. This includes the use of force, if necessary, to disperse the protesters.

Police arrested around 200 PTI workers for violating Section 144. The Punjab caretaker government called in Rangers, and mobile and internet services in the province were shut down.

In a meeting of the provincial intelligence committee chaired by the additional chief secretary of home department, significant decisions were made to address the law and order situation.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the recent acts of vandalism carried out by PTI activists on army and police properties. The chief minister characterized these incidents as acts of terrorism rather than political expression, vowing not to spare anyone involved in assaulting the state of Pakistan. The acts of destruction included torching vehicles, damaging infrastructure, and assaulting law enforcement personnel.

