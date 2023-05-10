Google’s skill development plans aligned with govt’s vision: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has said that Google’s programs of skill development in emerging technologies and soft skills are very much aligned with the vision of the Ministry of IT.

In this era of digitalisation, limited skills are never enough; young people need to stay updated with the fast-paced trendy world.

He was addressing as the chief guest in the Google Career Certificates 2.0 Launch ceremony organised by Google Asia Pacific in a local hotel on Tuesday.

The minister welcomed the Google Asia Pakistan team and lauded the efforts to launch their new version of the Career Certificates Program for Pakistan. He said with more than two-thirds of the population under 30 years of age, Pakistan's population boasts an enormous potential of young people.

“This demographic presents a unique opportunity for growth and development if we can harness their talents and channel them in the right direction,” he added.

Haque said that in pursuit of our objective to increase IT exports, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has collaborated with both public and private sector stakeholders to set a goal of 100 per cent export growth in the coming years. Achieving this target requires skilled youth trained in the latest technologies to meet the demands of the market.

The IT minister said that the good thing about the Google Career Certificate Scholarships for skill development courses is whether you are new to some field or don’t have a relevant academic background, you can still enrol for the course.

He said Google Career Certificates focused on six in-demand areas related to digital, including: 1) IT support, (2) Project management, (3) Data analysis, (4) UX design, (5) IT automation, (6) Digital marketing and E-commerce. Now, in 2023, Google have announced three highly demanded courses: (1) Business intelligence, (2) Advanced data analytics, and (3) Cybersecurity.

These programmes will ensure that Pakistanis are ready for the future of the Pakistani job economy.

Farhan Qureshi, country director Pakistan, Google shared: “Google is committed to help build an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its programs, products and services, and to invest in equipping Pakistani talent with the digital skills needed to grow and succeed. As the number three freelance economy in the world, digital skills are highly sought after in Pakistan.”

